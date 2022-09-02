Short Interest in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Declines By 10.0%

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evo Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evo Acquisition by 269.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Evo Acquisition by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000.

Get Evo Acquisition alerts:

Evo Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVOJ opened at $9.85 on Friday. Evo Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

Evo Acquisition Company Profile

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.