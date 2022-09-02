Short Interest in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Drops By 10.4%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,370,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the July 31st total of 17,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $12.86 on Friday. eXp World has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09.
eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). eXp World had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $744,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,704,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,807,173.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eXp World news, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $169,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $744,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,704,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,807,173.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 527,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,824. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in eXp World by 794.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 206,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 183,380 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in eXp World by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 168,252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
