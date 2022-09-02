Short Interest in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Declines By 10.1%

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 4,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 908,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at iHeartMedia

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 54,112 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $503,782.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,774,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521,833.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia Stock Up 0.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,245,000 after buying an additional 878,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after acquiring an additional 956,001 shares in the last quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd increased its position in iHeartMedia by 6.6% during the first quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,265,000 after acquiring an additional 630,976 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,011,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,654,000 after purchasing an additional 437,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,906,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,946,000 after purchasing an additional 118,163 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.76. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $27.02.

About iHeartMedia

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.