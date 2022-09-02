Short Interest in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Declines By 10.1%

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 4,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 908,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at iHeartMedia

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 54,112 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $503,782.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,774,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521,833.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,245,000 after buying an additional 878,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after acquiring an additional 956,001 shares in the last quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd increased its position in iHeartMedia by 6.6% during the first quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,265,000 after acquiring an additional 630,976 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,011,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,654,000 after purchasing an additional 437,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,906,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,946,000 after purchasing an additional 118,163 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia Stock Up 0.6 %

iHeartMedia stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.76. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $27.02.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

