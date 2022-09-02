Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLP. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 142,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 882,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,726,000 after buying an additional 96,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 39,472 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

SLP opened at $58.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.35 and a beta of 0.42. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $67.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,117,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,958,024.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,114,260.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,099,786 shares in the company, valued at $252,095,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,117,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,958,024.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,582 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,188 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

