Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Lowered to $40.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SIX. KeyCorp lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SIX opened at $22.16 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87.

Insider Activity at Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,675 shares in the company, valued at $720,491.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $6,402,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,980,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,491.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,028,325 shares of company stock worth $24,202,412. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

See Also

