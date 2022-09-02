SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.18

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 3.18 and last traded at 3.25, with a volume of 7081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 3.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on SmartRent in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reduced their target price on SmartRent to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SmartRent from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SmartRent to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 6.92.

SmartRent Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of 4.75 and a 200 day moving average of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity at SmartRent

Institutional Trading of SmartRent

In other SmartRent news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 229,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.49, for a total value of 1,028,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,492,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately 96,501,994.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Robert T. Best bought 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 3.65 per share, for a total transaction of 306,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,905,222 shares in the company, valued at 17,904,060.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 229,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.49, for a total value of 1,028,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,492,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 96,501,994.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,480,727 shares of company stock valued at $7,301,428. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 1,907.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,046,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,837 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

