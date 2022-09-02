SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.18

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 3.18 and last traded at 3.25, with a volume of 7081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 3.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on SmartRent in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reduced their target price on SmartRent to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SmartRent from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SmartRent to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 6.92.
SmartRent Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of 4.75 and a 200 day moving average of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.41.
Insider Activity at SmartRent
Institutional Trading of SmartRent
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 1,907.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,046,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,837 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SmartRent Company Profile
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
Read More
