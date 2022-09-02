Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SMAR. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.81.

SMAR opened at $30.82 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The business had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014 over the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Smartsheet by 129.6% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 15.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 943,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,660,000 after buying an additional 125,517 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Smartsheet by 28.0% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth about $692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

