Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on SCGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($29.59) to €33.00 ($33.67) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($32.65) to €33.00 ($33.67) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.70 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a €32.50 ($33.16) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.63.
Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance
Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $8.51.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.
