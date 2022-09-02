Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SCGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($29.59) to €33.00 ($33.67) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($32.65) to €33.00 ($33.67) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.70 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a €32.50 ($33.16) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $8.51.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

