Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) PT Raised to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sonic Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Sonic Automotive to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SAH stock opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.05. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $3,867,576.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,182. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $3,867,576.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,182. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $1,203,123.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,468.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,580 shares of company stock valued at $8,110,352 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonic Automotive

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.