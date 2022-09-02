Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $74,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 400.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SON opened at $62.75 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.95.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SON shares. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

