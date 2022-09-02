Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Up to $1.94

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.94, but opened at $2.11. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 97,291 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

In other news, insider Henry Ji purchased 22,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $45,777.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,088,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,339.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

