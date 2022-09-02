Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPT opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.10. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $145.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.82.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. Analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 347,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,138,938.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $1,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,336,722.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 347,109 shares in the company, valued at $21,138,938.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,368 shares of company stock worth $3,741,379. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

