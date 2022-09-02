State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 19,011 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 152.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,011 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Boston Partners lifted its position in SMART Global by 419.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 964,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,963,000 after acquiring an additional 778,419 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1,423.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 496,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,215,000 after buying an additional 463,488 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 237.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 353,100 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 628,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after buying an additional 352,734 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 438.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 417,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after buying an additional 339,989 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $17.57 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. SMART Global had a return on equity of 48.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $462.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, CFO Ken Rizvi purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75,862.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,461.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ken Rizvi acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,461.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

