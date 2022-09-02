State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 3,058 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other StoneX Group news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other StoneX Group news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $323,959.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,643.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,631 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,555 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

StoneX Group Price Performance

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average of $77.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.99. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $98.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $528.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.60 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StoneX Group

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Articles

