State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 3,483 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.96. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.80 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

