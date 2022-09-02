State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 8,214 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in RPT Realty by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in RPT Realty by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its stake in RPT Realty by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 365,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in RPT Realty by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

RPT Realty Stock Down 0.6 %

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

NYSE:RPT opened at $9.57 on Friday. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $814.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.01%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.