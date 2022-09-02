State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 104.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,022 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Scholastic Stock Performance

In other Scholastic news, insider Sasha Quinton sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $340,749.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 16.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.89. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $48.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68.

Scholastic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Scholastic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

See Also

