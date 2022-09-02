State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,603,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 233,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of AXL opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXL. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.