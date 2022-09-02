State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.40.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

