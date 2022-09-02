State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Hibbett by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 14.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 4.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 11.0% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 766.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

HIBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Shares of HIBB opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.83. Hibbett, Inc. has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $101.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.30). Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

