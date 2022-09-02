State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,576 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OFG. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 12,924 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

OFG stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $30.93.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

In other news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $89,016.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

