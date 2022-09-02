State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 1,498 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,056,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,046,000 after purchasing an additional 565,386 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 990,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,435,000 after purchasing an additional 51,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 614,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ESE opened at $80.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average of $70.28. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.03 and a 12 month high of $96.01.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.16 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.88%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

