State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 20,702 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 110,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CoreCivic news, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,983.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,983.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $852,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

