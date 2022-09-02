State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 3,294 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in E.W. Scripps by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in E.W. Scripps by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at E.W. Scripps

In other news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $241,479.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at $922,621.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Stock Down 0.9 %

E.W. Scripps stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.77. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $594.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SSP shares. Huber Research lowered E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on E.W. Scripps from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

