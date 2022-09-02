State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 5,528 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 354.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Insider Activity

PBF Energy Price Performance

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF opened at $31.81 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.18.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

