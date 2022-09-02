State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys New Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 381.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. CL King reduced their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

Insider Activity at Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, insider Mary L. Frontczak acquired 1,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.03 per share, for a total transaction of $37,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,227.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Compass Minerals International news, insider Mary L. Frontczak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.03 per share, for a total transaction of $37,030.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,227.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield bought 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.48 per share, with a total value of $49,848.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,056.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 8,780 shares of company stock worth $303,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.65%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

