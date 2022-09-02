State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys New Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 22,434 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YELP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,838 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after purchasing an additional 445,602 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,359 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 304,570 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the first quarter valued at $7,706,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 168.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 338,616 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 212,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 531,515 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 175,415 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NYSE:YELP opened at $33.85 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.30 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $171,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,913 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,484.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,058 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $171,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 320,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,168,484.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $757,540 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

