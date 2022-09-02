State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in GMS were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GMS by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of GMS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

GMS Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.43. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 33.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at GMS

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 93,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.72 per share, with a total value of $3,635,691.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,031,573 shares in the company, valued at $233,542,506.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

