State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 14.5% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 96,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 288,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 5.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Standard Motor Products

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $256,905.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686,812 shares in the company, valued at $31,229,341.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $256,905.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686,812 shares in the company, valued at $31,229,341.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $234,243.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 674,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,145,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,740 shares of company stock worth $736,758. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

NYSE SMP opened at $37.18 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.34 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $811.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners began coverage on Standard Motor Products in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

