State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,511 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,324 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 5.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at $8,671,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter valued at $971,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZUMZ stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $504.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $220.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZUMZ. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

