State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ODP were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of ODP by 0.6% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 39,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of ODP by 2.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ODP by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ODP by 31.4% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ODP by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ODP shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $250,648.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,413.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $48.00.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. ODP’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

