State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at $703,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of INN opened at $7.67 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $819.92 million, a P/E ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is presently -53.33%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

