State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $740,000 Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,760,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 183,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 27,460 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTY shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Getty Realty Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GTY stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.38. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.94% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.