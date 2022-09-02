State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $760,000 Stock Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 145,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $29.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Articles

