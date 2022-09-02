State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $765,000 Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 27.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,610,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,604,000 after purchasing an additional 348,004 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 186.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 977,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,055,000 after purchasing an additional 636,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,525,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 15.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 615,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,837,000 after purchasing an additional 84,370 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 459,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.18. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.67%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

