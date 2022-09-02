State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $770,000 Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth about $280,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in TechTarget by 11.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $395,957.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TechTarget Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $62.54 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.83 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.58 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

