State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $779,000 Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the first quarter worth $112,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in PRA Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $258.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.98 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

