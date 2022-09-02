State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $794,000 Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWT. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,251,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,694,000 after acquiring an additional 531,464 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,607,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 945,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 224,024 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,428,000 after acquiring an additional 191,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 418.9% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 84,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 68,224 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:RWT opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $896.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

Redwood Trust announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RWT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

