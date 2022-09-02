State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $824,000 Stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,656,000 after buying an additional 864,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,431,000 after purchasing an additional 62,815 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 690.1% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,008,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 880,488 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after purchasing an additional 82,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 30.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 363,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 85,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $46.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.14). REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at REGENXBIO

In other REGENXBIO news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,132 shares of company stock worth $277,579 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

