State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $831,000 Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 239.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Unitil were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Unitil by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Unitil by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,118,000 after buying an additional 124,369 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Unitil by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 84,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Unitil in the first quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Unitil Price Performance

NYSE UTL opened at $53.15 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $852.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.39.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Unitil had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Unitil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Unitil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

