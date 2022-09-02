State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $860,000 Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Plexus were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Plexus by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Plexus by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $91.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.14. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $99.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.62.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 3.43%. Plexus’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $46,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $46,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,994 in the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James raised Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Plexus from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

