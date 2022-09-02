State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $865,000 Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 129.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 6.6 %

NBR stock opened at $123.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.70. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.46 and a fifty-two week high of $207.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.35 and a 200-day moving average of $143.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nabors Industries Company Profile

NBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

