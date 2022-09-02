State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $867,000 Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 32,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

NYSE:KWR opened at $171.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.34. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $276.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 35.70%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Featured Articles

