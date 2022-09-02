State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $868,000 Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lindsay by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNN shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Lindsay from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Lindsay Price Performance

LNN stock opened at $159.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.43 and its 200-day moving average is $140.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $116.77 and a 1 year high of $171.69.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.95 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Lindsay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Articles

