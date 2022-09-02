State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 177.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,939 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SciPlay by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SciPlay by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush upgraded SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial upgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

SciPlay stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.21. SciPlay Co. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

