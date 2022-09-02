State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,129 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 166.7% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,755 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 33.0% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 193,520 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 47,990 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 9.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 302,050 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,381 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.41. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.