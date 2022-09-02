State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,054,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,217 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 31,660 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 263,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 33,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on OPI shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.82 million, a P/E ratio of -97.61 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.74%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,222.15%.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

