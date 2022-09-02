State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Kaman were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 59.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 75.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 44.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $129,448.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kaman Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KAMN. CJS Securities began coverage on Kaman in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $876.27 million, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.18. Kaman Co. has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

