State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 29,919 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $548.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

