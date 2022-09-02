State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 1,794 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after purchasing an additional 54,887 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 318,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,801,000 after acquiring an additional 135,875 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 183,676 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,428,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,066,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $64.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.75. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $102.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENTA. Evercore ISI raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.